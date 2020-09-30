2020 Candidate for State Rep., 64th District: Martha Yoder

Name: Martha Yoder

City of Residence: Farmington Township

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Ohio State Representative, 64th District

Why should you be elected?

I am not a career politician, but I have owned a business, been a mother, and a volunteer. I have served as a Farmington Township Trustee and currently as Vice Chair is the Trumbull County Transit Board. My diverse background in both the public and private sector makes me the better choice.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

I will work with the majority to help our state recover economically. I will work to improve infrastructure. I will advocate for and ask to lead a dementia task force. My late husband had Lewy Body Dementia. I saw first hand the deficiencies in our legal and medical system. This is a growing problem, and I am uniquely equipped to lead this effort.

Biography:

Martha Yoder has been serving others most of her adult life. She founded YSLS, Inc. more than twenty-five years ago to provide quality residential care to developmentally disabled adults. In addition to owning and operating her business, she has served as a provider representative on the Human Rights and Major Unusual Incident Committees for the Geauga County Board of Developmental Disabilities. Martha Yoder has volunteered in her church and community.

During her time as a columnist for Tribune Chronicle, Martha shed light on issues at the Trumbull County Board of Health, among other problems in the county. Martha used her pen to rally support for substantive change and continues to lead the charge against waste, corruption, and intrusive government.

As Farmington Township Trustee, Martha served as Chairman for half of her term. She worked to modernize and organize the Board. Martha led the way in creating a 24/7 EMS and Fire Service for the township in a fiscally responsible way.

Martha Yoder served on the Injection Well and Candidate Forum Committees for the Trumbull Township Association. Martha made her own education as a public official a high priority-attending Ohio Township Association Conferences, Congressman Dave Joyce’s Local Leadership Conferences, and meeting regularly with local, state, and federal officials.

Martha currently serves as Vice-chair of the Trumbull County Transit Board.

Devoutly pro-life and pro-family, Martha and her late husband are the proud parents of an adopted son. She understands that every life is precious even in difficult circumstances. Martha supports local ministries which aid women who face unplanned pregnancies. She is a member of Grace Fellowship Church.

Martha Yoder is a member of several organizations-NFIB, The Greater Cleveland Partnership, NRA, A Girl and a Gun, Trumbull County Republican Women’s Club, Women’s Relief Corps, West Farmington Cemetery Association, and the Trumbull County Farm Bureau.

She is a graduate of Ohio Township Association Leadership Academy and was a participant in the Ohio Fire Academy Feel the Heat program for public officials. Martha Yoder is a member of the JoAnn Davidson Leadership Institute Class of 2016 and served as secretary for the Trumbull County Republican Party.

