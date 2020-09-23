2020 Candidate for State Rep., 63rd District: Mike Loychik

Name: Mike Loychik

City of Residence: Bazetta

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Ohio State Representative, 63rd District

Why should you be elected?

I should be elected because I have a sincere work ethic to make our district, county and state the best it has ever been, across the board. I carry the leadership, discipline and integrity values instilled in me from serving in the United States Air Force and will provide quality representation for all of the constituents. I honorably served my country, its time to serve my district as your next State Representative!

What are your top three priorities if elected?

My Three Main Priorities:

1. School Safety for the Children of the State of Ohio. Work on legislation related to school safety officers, requiring or providing funding for emergency drills and school safety plans, funding for structural or technology-related safety measures, and expanding mental health services in schools. Finally, work with external agencies to provide training to willing school districts to assess emergency situations and how to react to protect the staff and children.

2. Work closely with the State’s capital budget to provide repair and reconstruction of infrastructure and to bring jobs back to the 63rd District.

3. Work to protect funding toward our law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders collaborating with other legislators to find different avenues to get our first responders the best training and equipment possible.

Biography:

Michael is a dedicated public servant and served in the United States Air Force for eight years.

He was a C-130 Crew Chief with a special operations group, as well as a combat search and

rescue group. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant.

He also works as a small business owner and operates Atlantic Pressure Washing Solutions LLC,

which offers professional pressure washing and soft washing services.

Michael is a lifelong resident of the region and graduated from Champion High School before

earning a Bachelor’s of Applied Science in Environmental Management. He is currently pursuing

a Master’s Degree in Occupational Safety and Health.

He and his wife Cheryl have two young children. They live in Bazetta.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

More stories from WKBN.com: