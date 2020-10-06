2020 Candidate for State Rep., 63rd District: Gil Blair

Name: Gil Blair

City of residence: Niles

Party affiliation: Democrat

Office desired: State Representative of the 63rd District

Bio: A lifelong resident of Ohio’s 63rd House district, state Rep. Gil Blair understands the

importance of hard work and community values to working people and families in the Mahoning Valley.

Rep. Blair joined the Ohio House after the closure of GM Lordstown left hundreds of Valley workers

and their families without jobs. He knows what a good-paying job means to a family and a community, which is why he is eager to bring his decades-long experience to Columbus to bring good-paying jobs back to the Valley.

Blair believes in the dignity of work, the idea that we’re stronger when we stand with working

people. His people first priorities—expanding economic opportunity, growing jobs and building an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top—are critically important to moving Ohio forward and delivering on our

promise as an opportunity state.

A seasoned attorney and municipal court prosecutor, Blair plans to work together on bipartisan ways to reform the state’s criminal justice system, so that every Ohioan has the chance for a better life and a brighter future.

Rep. Blair previously served eight years as a Weathersfield Township trustee and five as a

municipal court prosecutor for the City of Warren, where he saw firsthand the impact of cuts to

local government funding and the importance of criminal justice and drug sentencing reform.

He earned his BA and JD from the University of Akron and currently operates a private law practice.

His three children, Meredith, Gil and Megan, attend Weathersfield Local Schools.

Why should you be elected?

I am the current State Representative for the 63rd District. I have practiced law for 25 years, and I served my community as a prosecutor and township trustee prior to taking office as a State Representative. I have also operated my own law practice. I have never missed a session, meeting or vote as a representative for the 63rd district. As a lifelong resident of Trumbull County, I have a deep understanding of the issues facing local residents and businesses. If retained, I will continue to fight for the local economy and push hard for legislation that will protect our seniors, children, veterans and working Ohioans.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Economic Development: I will support economic development projects that are currently in progress and try to harness additional opportunities that could stem from them. This would include related industries and technological innovation. I will continue my efforts to bring economic development to each region in the district and work to create a tie between agriculture and local industry. There is tremendous opportunity in affordable new housing.

People Based Initiatives: I will continue to push a legislative agenda to be sure that all Ohioans, including children, seniors, veterans and working Ohioans, have health insurance, are not blocked by pre-existing conditions, and can afford necessary medications. I will work to establish an education system that addresses impediments to learning and provides our children the best opportunity to succeed academically. I will ensure that our communities remain safe and protect the constitutional rights afforded all Ohioans.

Public Corruption: House Bill 6 is one example where special interests and corrupt politicians will suck money away from every Ohio resident. I have introduced legislation to stop corrupt politicians and will continue to fight pubic corruption when I return to the Statehouse in the next General Assembly. We must stand together as Ohioans and drive out this type of conduct, whether it is at the state or local level.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

