2020 Candidate for State Rep., 58th District: David T. Simon

Name: David T. Simon

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Republican

Age: 57

Office Desired: Ohio State Representative, 58th District

Occupation: Self Employed President of SEECC LLC

Education: BSEE and certified in Environment Sciences through NAMP

Qualifications For Office: Co-founder/president of Youngstown Arts and Entertainment District Association (YAEDA). Worked and developed the community for 40 years.

What actions should the State of Ohio take to minimize the economic and health damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic? What legislation, if any, should be considered to ensure future elections are not disrupted by a pandemic?

1. Follow the current laws and our legislation. Amy Acton over reached and violated our rights.

Do you think systemic racism exists in Ohio? If yes, what is the role of State Government in reducing systemic racism? If no, what needs to be done to change the perception that systemic racism exists?

2. NO

What will you do to ensure that the approved redistricting reforms are implemented on schedule?

3. Evaluate first and see what is good for the people as a whole.

Some types of non-profit organizations can influence politics via “dark money.” They can receive unlimited donations from corporations, unions, or individuals, that are spent to influence elections. “Dark” refers to the fact that these organizations are not required to disclose the names of their donors, leaving voters “in the dark” about who is making campaign donations through these organizations. This practice recently contributed to a corruption scheme within the Ohio House of Representatives. What impact do you think “dark money” has on our political system? Would you support legislation that would enable voters to learn the identity of donors to these groups?

4. YES!

More stories from WKBN.com: