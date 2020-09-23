2020 Candidate for State Rep., 14th District: Hillary Mueri

Name: Hillary Mueri

City of Residence: Painesville

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Video

Why should you be elected?

I looked at the trajectory our country is on and recognized there are no sidelines anymore; not getting involved is acceding to the status quo.

I’m running for Congress because Washington is broken, and it’s because we’ve let people break it. We have career politicians like David Joyce, who answer to corporations. They answer to special interests. They’ve forgotten that they’re here to represent the people.

I’m running because people should have access to affordable, accessible, quality healthcare. Nobody should have to be forced into bankruptcy to protect the health of their family.

I’m running because people deserve good jobs. They deserve to be able to work a good day of labor for a good day of pay and still go home and have a life, instead of breaking themselves on a daily basis…and then running to their next job…and sometimes even a third. That’s not the American Dream I was raised on.

I’m running because David Joyce has forgotten that he needs to be representing everyday people like us.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Healthcare

2. Bring Jobs back to OH14

3. Anti – corruption

Biography

Navy Veteran Hillary O’Connor Mueri, call sign “Toro,” arrived on the scene at Parma General Hospital on April 23, 1977. From the age of three, home was Painesville, Ohio. Growing up, her mother was a schoolteacher and OEA member, and her father was a welder and UAW member.

As a child, her family saw first-hand the impact of a changing economy when her father was laid off from his job at General Motors at Coit Road when the plant closed barely three years after moving the family. She has lived the economic insecurity many families in Ohio face, and she feels, bone-deep, its effect on Ohio communities. From her earliest days, it was clear that Hillary would not back down from a challenge.

At age five, she was in a school play about the alphabet. When it was her turn, she walked on stage, head high, stomped her foot, and declared: “I am Miss O and I’m obstinate!” Ever tenacious in pursuing her goals, that little girl grew up to fly combat missions in a fighter jet with the callsign “Toro” emblazoned on the side.

Always willing to take on challenges, Hillary began taking classes at Lake Erie College while still in high school, then later studied Aviation Engineering at THE Ohio State University. There, Hillary quickly realized she didn’t want to just design fighter aircraft, she wanted to fly them. Combined with a calling to serve her country, Hillary knew the path forward. But, due to an accident, Hillary started her freshman year at OSU on crutches.

Without good union-earned health care, that injury would have jeopardized her future flying in the Navy. That’s why Hillary knows how important it is to have quality health care. In a hurry to be done healing — and because O stands for Obstinate — Hillary dropped the crutches as soon as she could to train for the Navy’s physical readiness test and joined ROTC.

After her military service, Hillary earned her law degree and was hired by one of the nation’s biggest law firms. With her engineering background and countless hours in a cockpit, she was a natural for solving problems within the aviation industry.

She focused her practice on aviation product liability litigation, determining how mishaps occur and how to prevent them in the future.

The Navy lifted the ban on women flying in combat in 1993. Beginning flight school in 1999, Hillary was in one of the first generations of women flight officers trained from the ground up to fly in combat.

A Naval Flight Officer, Hillary flew F-14s, F/A-18s, and F-16s for the U.S. Navy, including 12 combat missions in Tomcats over Iraq. She braved anti-aircraft artillery fire in order to provide close air support to imperiled ground troops.

Hillary is running because she knows it’s time to put Northeastern Ohio families ahead of Wall Street, big corporations, and special interests. Hillary will work to improve our economy and bring good-paying jobs back to our community — the kind you can raise a family on. She is running because regular people shouldn’t be an accident away from economic disaster. That’s why she will fight for quality health care that is available, affordable, and universal.

