2020 Candidate for Pennsylvania’s Auditor General: Tim DeFoor

Why should you be elected?

My nearly 30 years of experience devoted to eliminating fraud from both public and private institutions makes me the best candidate. I first served the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a Special Agent for the Office of Attorney General. Then I served the Commonwealth as Special Investigator for the Office of Inspector General. After that I ventured into the private sector as an internal auditor and fraud investigator for UPMC Health Plan and various federal contractors.

I currently serve as the Dauphin County Controller, being the only African American to be elected as a Row Officer in the history of Dauphin County – first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. I recovered and saved Dauphin County taxpayers over $1 million since taking office, and have won the county over 8 national awards. As a dedicated and experienced public servant and private worker, I believe I am the best candidate to serve Pennsylvanians on day 1 of office.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

My top priorities in office are the following:

We are in a COVID-19 world. Both the federal and state governments are distributing grants and other COVID-19 funding to individuals, small business, and large businesses. My first priority as Auditor General is to make sure those funds were allocated to those individuals and businesses for who they were intended. Over 90% of the COVID-19 death rates come from nursing homes, or long-term care facilities. When I was a Special Investigator with the Pennsylvania State Inspector General’s Office, I investigated nursing homes and long term care facilities as a Special Agent with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office. I spent 4 months undercover at a long-term care facility. They were problematic then; they are still problematic. However, there are successes in the care and treatment of residents at those facilities and successes with keeping employees, and visitors safe. I will use the successes as a template for improvement and get to the root of each problem in every nursing home, and long-term care facility. End the “honor system,” which allows the state to not disclose taxpayer dollar funded contracts, including the contract dollar amount and who they are awarded – like with COVID-19 cares act funding.

Biography

Currently:

Dauphin County Controller, first Elected November 2015, first and only African American to be elected as a Row Officer in the history of Dauphin County, Re-elected November 2019 with no opposition.

Career:

Career: Retired Special Agent – Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Attorney General

Former Special Investigator – Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Office of Inspector General

Former Internal Auditor, ISO 9001:2005 – Certified Quality Manager, and Fraud Investigator for University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Health Plan and various federal contractors

Education:

Education: Earned a Master of Science, Project Management, HU, Harrisburg, PA,

Bachelor of Arts, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA

Earned an Associates of Arts, Para Legal Studies, Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC), Harrisburg, PA,

