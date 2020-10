Name: Phil Heasley

City of Residence: Butler

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: PA House District 8

Why should you be elected?

I will bring a young and fresh perspective to the district. I will be a voice for all people of this beautiful district. I haven’t spent the last 30 years in boardrooms or fundraiser dinners. I’ve been working hard for my family’s business, volunteering, and standing up against our tax dollars being squandered on frivolous lawsuits. As your representative, I will work for you and no other special interests.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

-Healthcare – Provide Affordable and Accessible Healthcare for our Rural Communities

-Jobs – We need to have real economic development and attract new industries to our district to provide jobs that will allow people to stay in our district for generations to come

-Education – Our schools need to be fully funded to ensure that we are teaching the skills that kids will need to help keep our area vibrant and growing. To do that we must give our schools the support they need both inside and outside of the classroom

Biography

I have resided in District 8 my entire life, attending Center Township Elementary School and graduating from Butler High School in 2009. I attended Edinboro University before returning to Butler to manage my family’s business, Butler Gymnastics Club located on Route 68.

I am a lifelong member of the Democratic Party, and I believe with my background as a small business owner, as well as having a fresh, youthful perspective on our community, I feel more than ready to tackle the issues facing our district now and into the future. Our campaign will be based on being a representative voice for every resident of the district from Center Township to Sandy Creek.

