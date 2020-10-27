2020 Candidate for Ohio Senator, 32nd District: Sandra O’Brien

Name: Sandra O’Brien

City of residence: Lenox

Party affiliation: Republican

Office desired: Ohio 32nd District

Why should you be elected?

Ohio has 33 Senators, 24 are Republican. As a Republican I will have a seat at the table where financial decisions are made and can deliver results for our district. Our senate district has been neglected for 30 years, 15 budget cycles, and millions of dollars in lost economic development. If elected, we will no longer be left behind.



What are your top three priorities if elected?

After 25 years of neglect, I am already in discussions with leadership to tear down the abandoned St. Joseph Riverside Hospital. We need a fairer system to distribute gas tax revenue to districts like ours who are disproportionately affected by harsh weather conditions where our roads degrade faster and get more potholes.

Bio:

I received my Bachelor’s Degree from Bowling Green State University in Elementary Education and my Master’s Degree in Administration from Edinboro University. I taught at both the junior high and collegiate level. I was elected Ashtabula County for three terms, 12 years. My husband and I live on a small farm where we raised our four children.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

