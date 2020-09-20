2020 Candidate for Newton Falls 3rd Ward Councilman: Lyle Waddell

Name: Lyle Waddell

City of Residence: Newton Falls

Party Affiliation: Non-Partisan

Office Desired: 3rd Ward Councilman

Why should you be elected

As the previous Mayor, I have worked hard to created a network of elected officials and business leaders through many different organizations. These connections have been very helpful as we apply for grants and assistance with incentive packages. Our grants have all been infrastructure related. Annexation has also been a big part of positioning our community for years to come with land to build on and additional income tax to provide needed village services.

As the current Councilman, I have created a Community garden and worked to get roads paved, cleaned our ditches, and made decisions to purchase new facilities, saving tax dollars over remolding and repairing very old structures.

Top three priorities

Continued work on annexation to attract new business with new housing

Continue partnership with local, county, valley, state, and Washington, D.C. officials and business leaders for future economic growth

Work to develop our riverfronts through infrastructure repair and expansion

Biography

My name is Lyle A. Waddell. I am a lifelong resident of Newton Falls, Ohio and a graduate from Newton Falls High School. After serving nine years as Mayor of Newton Falls, I am currently serving as Councilman.

As a two term Mayor and current 3rd Ward Councilman, I have been involved with the economic growth of the Village pf Newton Falls through annexation with a strong emphasis on economic development, bringing over $100,000 in new income taxes to the general fund. I have worked closely with our elected officials, the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber, Western Reserve Port Authority and Valley business leaders to bring the Missile Defense System to the Valley, maintain and grow our largest employer, the Vienna Airbase, and to bring funding to the Valley for infrastructure and business growth. I have recently completed classes at Ohio University to become a Certified Economic Development Planner and plan to take my final exam this fall.

Mayoral Activities:

• Mahoning River Corridor Mayor’s Association, member

• Ohio Municipal League Executive Board, current member and Second Vice-President

• Ohio Municipal League Service Corporation Executive Committee

• Trumbull County Emergency Management Agency, member; TCEMA Executive Committee, elected member

• Trumbull County Health Department Advisory Board, member

• Ohio Economic Development Association

• American Public Power Association, past Board member

• Newton Falls Area Commerce Association, past President

• Newton Falls Fourth of July Committee, past President

Community activities include:

• Newton Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, thirteen years

• Newton Falls Park and Recreation Commission, four yeas

• Charter Review Commission, Member

• Newton Falls Youth Baseball Association, Member

• Trumbull County Youth Baseball/Softball League, Co-founder

• Newton Falls Umpire Association (trained youth umpires in three counties), Founder

• Boy Scouts of America: Scoutmaster, Assistant Scoutmaster, Council Executive Board Member, Merit Badge Counselor, Woodbadge and Leadership Training Team, Contingent Leader for forty scouts and scouters on a high adventure trip to the Philmont Scout Ranch in Cimarron, New Mexico.

Awards Received:

• Mahoning Valley Local Government Leadership Academy Clarence Smith/Fred Alberini Leadership Award

• Order of the Arrow Man of the Year

• Order of the Arrow Vigil Honor.

I retired in 2017 after 43 years with Ohio Edison/First Energy. During my career, I worked as a Journeymen lineman, Lineman Leader, Corporate Safety Representative, a member of the Union/Management Joint Safety Committee, and retired as a Supervisor of Regional Operations. I served six years as Unit President for International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1194 and served on their Executive Board for six years working on collective bargaining negotiations in the areas of healthcare and employee time off benefits.

In my private life, I started and owned several private businesses. I have also worked with and for the Trumbull County Fair Board, and served as the Ohio High School Athletic Association Baseball Rules Interpreter.

