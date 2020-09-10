2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Treasurer: Daniel R. Yemma

Name: Daniel R. Yemma

City of Residence: Struthers

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 62

Office Desired: Mahoning County Treasurer

Occupation: Mahoning County Treasurer, Chairman: Mahoning County LandBank

Education: Masters in Business Administration Major: Business Administration Youngstown State University B.S. in B.A. Major: Accounting Minors: Economics, Management Youngstown State University

Qualifications for Office

Current County Treasurer since 2011

Chief Deputy Treasurer 2007 – 2011

What is the top priority for the Treasurer’s Office? How will you address this priority?

The Treasurer’s office serves as the “bank” for the County responsible for in excess of $400 million dollars of taxpayer dollars on an annual basis. The Treasurer is accountable to the taxpayer to manage, safeguard and invest tax dollars to achieve maximum benefit to the taxpayer. I will continue to work to maximize tax collection, reduce delinquency, manage the investment portfolio and eradicate vacant, abandoned tax-delinquent blighted properties.

This is accomplished with honesty, integrity and transparency resulting in annual satisfactory audits with no citations or management deficiencies. I will continue to strive to make use of available technologies to increase efficiency in performing the duties of the Treasurer’s office.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website www.lwvgy.com by Sept. 28, 2020, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.

More stories from WKBN.com: