2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Sheriff: Jerry Greene

Name: Jerry Greene

City of Residence: Boardman

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mahoning County Sheriff

Qualifications for Office

Promoted to Sergeant 2003

Promoted to Captain 2007

FBI National Academy Graduate 2008

Ohio Peace Officers Training Association Corrections Certified

Member National Sheriff’s Association

Member FBI National Academy Association

What is the top priority for the Sheriff’s office? How will you address this priority?

To continue to be proactive in dealing with the responsibilities of the Office of Sheriff. This includes continuing our high standards of excellence already achieved in maintaining the county jail, servicing the courts, as well as the patrol functions of the Sheriff’s Office, all while being a good steward of the peoples’ tax dollars.

Continue progress through the following programs my administration has implemented:

– Human Trafficking Task Force

– Drone Unit

– Administering the Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force

– Regionalize the County Dispatch Service

– Community Service Program for sentenced offenders

– Weight Enforcement Scale Program

– Quick Response Team to provide help to illegal drug users to reduce recidivism

– Stepping Up Program

– mental health program for inmates to help them re-enter society and reduce recidivism.

What reforms or policies are most effective in ensuring racial equity in the criminal justice system? Which of these reforms or policies have been implemented within the Sheriff’s Department?

I have implemented the following reforms and new policies:

1. New standards that hold Deputies accountable for their actions – instill confidence with the public. 2. Implemented Body Worn Cameras for patrol.

3. Implemented a minority recruitment program

4. Updated “Use of Force Policy” with annual testing.

5. Community engagement utilizing social media and public events.

6. Implemented Bias Free Policing policy which has Deputies document race, gender and result of interaction

7. Created a link on our website for the public to inform the administration of a complaint on a Deputy Sheriff.

8. Implemented a new policy “Duty to Intervene”. This orders a Deputy Sheriff to intervene either physically or verbally in any situation in which he/she is observing excessive use of force of any kind by another officer.

9. Staff is required to test annually on all of the above.

