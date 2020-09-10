2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Recorder: Noralynn Palermo

Editor’s note: Palermo did not provide a photo.

Name: Noralynn Palermo

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mahoning County Recorder

Qualifications for Office

46 years’ experience working in the Recorders Office.

What is the top priority for the Recorder’s Office? How will you address it?

My top priority is to continue to serve the taxpayers of Mahoning County in an efficient and transparent way.

I have generated over $1 million in cost savings for the county’s General Fund by reducing staff and implementing programs in internet technology.

My office offers Vetereans Document Identification Cards that enable our heros to easily access their records so they can obtain the benefits and services they need and deserve. Since 2019 my office has offered Property Fraud Alert at no cost to the property owner.

As the keeper of records of Mahoning County for the last 12 years, I am dedicated to the maintenance of all verified documents in the Mahoning County Recorder’s Office. I pride myself on customer service, dedication to all citizens and accountability as an elected official. I would like to continue to serve the taxpayers of Mahoning County with the valued attention I now provide.

