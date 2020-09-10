2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Prosecutor: Paul J. Gains

Name: Paul J. Gains

City of Residence: Youngstown

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mahoning County Prosecutor

Qualifications for Office

Nearly 24 years experience as prosecutor

15 years as defense attorney

nearly ten years as Youngstown Police Officer

Licensed in all State and Federal Courts in Ohio

What is the top priority for the County Prosecutor? If elected, how would you address this priority?

To continue to initiate and support policies that promote honesty, safety and growth in the community. Central to this is to ensure that all criminal cases are approached objectively, honestly; prosecuting only those cases where there is sufficient evidence. Impartial and fair justice promotes accountability. This includes, continued support for productive and cost effective alternatives to prosecution like Mental Health Court, Drug Court, Honors (Veteran’s) Court, and Theft Diversion. I will also continue to promote community revitalization. In the last seven years, my office, on behalf of the Mahoning County Treasurer, has foreclosed on over 5000 parcels of delinquent properties. Statistics show that improvements made to the physical conditions of distressed neighborhoods have the potential to reduce crime.

One way to accomplish such improvements is to demolish foreclosed and vacant properties as the presence of these structures has the tendency to create negative spillovers—including crime—onto surrounding neighborhoods.

What reforms or policies would ensure racial equity throughout the criminal justice system? What role would (or does) the Prosecutor’s Office play in these reforms or policies?

Restoration of the Voting Rights Act is critical to ensuring racial equality under the law. The Fifteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution provides “[t]he right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude, ….” Purging voters who have not voted in four years is an abridgement every American’s right to vote and to a fair, honest and representative government.

My role as prosecutor is to uphold the rule of law. The Vindicator Printing Company recognized this attribute when it stated: “In examining Gains’ service in office, we came across this simple but revealing admonition from him to his staff of assistant prosecutors: Follow the law.” But without the confidence in elections and our elected officials, the rule of law, is at risk espeically for those that suffer from racial inequality.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website www.lwvgy.com by Sept. 28, 2020, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.

