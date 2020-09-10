2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Prosecutor: Marty Desmon

Name: Marty Desmon

City of Residence: Poland

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Mahoning County Prosecutor

Qualifications for Office

18 years law enforcement experience (probation officer; FBI; assistant prosecutor);

Lead task force prosecutor

Prosecuted over 1,000 criminals.

Awards: FBI; Ohio Attorney General; Mahoning Valley Police Chiefs.

Part-time professor (Criminal Justice Y.S.U.)

What is the top priority for the County Prosecutor? If elected, how would you address this priority?

My top priority is ensuring justice and accountability are pursued lawfully, effectively, and efficiently.

I will restructure the office and require detailed reviews of all cases from start to finish. This strict review ensures correct individuals and proper charges are prosecuted. This approach treats individuals uniquely, while promoting consistency across all cases. This course protects our community and achieves these goals: deterrence, rehabilitation, punishment. I will personally review matters presented to the grand jury and actively prosecute cases. Plea agreements will be thoughtfully entered to achieve our goals – not to simply clear dockets. Prosecutors will receive constant training in Constitutional law, courtroom procedures, evidence, and ethics. Although innocent mistakes are inevitable – intentional and harmful misconduct will not be tolerated. Victims will be advised throughout the case, and their participation will be encouraged and welcomed. As a victim of violent crime, I know the importance of including victims in the process.

What reforms or policies would ensure racial equity throughout the criminal justice system? What role would (or does) the Prosecutor’s Office play in these reforms or policies?

While policies provide frameworks for racial equity, decisions are still made by individuals. For this reason, continued training is vital. Training provides education and identifies individuals lacking the integrity to hold positions of power. Again, my restructured office will implement reviews of all cases, which will identify trends and trainable moments. Whether to prosecute someone will never be based on race, nor will race factor into pleas or sentencing. As prosecutor, if I learn cases are being handled based on race – it will stop.

Prosecutors play an integral role in the system – every case begins and ends with the prosecutor, who makes charging decisions, plea offers, and sentencing recommendations. Prosecutors are also in position to see trends in racial inequity throughout the system, and must take action to prevent such practices. Based on this leading role in the system, prosecutors must be a leading voice when addressing reforms and policies.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website www.lwvgy.com by Sept. 28, 2020, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.

