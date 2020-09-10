2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Coroner: John J. Vargo

Name: John J. Vargo

City of Residence: North Jackson

Party Affiliation: Republican

Age: 68

Office Desired: Mahoning County Coroner

Occupation: Physician

Education: Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery

Qualifications for Office

I am a Physician.

I have been a Mahoning County resident since birth except for the years of my education.

I have been in Family Practice in Austintown since 1990.

I am medical director for the Mahoning County Jail.

Married 47 years.

What is the top priority for the Coroner’s Office? How will you address this priority?

The Top priority to determine if the demise of individuals is by natural causes or homicide vs. suicide and death is undertake.

This determination would be done by scientific method and by history and evaluation.