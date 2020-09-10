2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Commissioner: Steve Kristan

Name: Steve Kristan

City of Residence: Canfield

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Mahoning County Commissioner

Qualifications for Office

Business experience in technology, marketing, project management, union negotiations, budgeting, collaborative team building.

Community service experience non-profit boards Regional Chamber, Akron Chamber, Stark County Urban League, Better Business Bureau, Rotary.

What is the top priority for the Board of County Commissioners? How will you address this priority?

Without vision, a people will perish. My top priority will be my Mahoning County Vision Plan 2025 (MVP25) which strives to improve services and quality of life in three areas:

a) Connected Community -Ensure High Speed Internet that is available across our entire county. This will benefit students for online learning, adults for working from home, and seniors for telehealth services. If we don’t solve this problem now, there isn’t going to be a problem to solve – because people and businesses are going to pick up and leave to where they do have reliable, high-speed broadband. It also includes a focus on Roads and Bridges Infrastructure.

b) Business Growth & Jobs – The best social program is a job. Government’s role is to create an environment for business to invest, grow and create jobs.

c) Clean County Government focuses on Transparency, Diversity and Inclusion, Policies & Procedures.

Should county tax receipts decrease due to economic fallout from the Covid 19 virus, what budget priorities should be set?

There’re are no question tax receipts will decrease which will require budget expense reductions and consolidations. First, I will not defund the police and Sheriff. Next I would gather department heads and union leadership immediately and discuss possible scenarios – best case, worst case, most likely and then develop solutions as to where cuts should be made. We’ll prioritize and rank essential services and review across the board percent reductions vs targeted reductions/eliminations. Then develop plans to address how to respond. Finally, I will review all real estate and look to cut expenses and consolidate. I would stop all new building relocations and additional building acquisitions. The Oakhill purchase was a disaster and as a county we can’t afford to do that again – we can’t even afford it now.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of granting tax abatements to businesses? What should be taken into consideration when determining whether a business should be granted a tax abatement?

Mahoning County needs someone with a business background taking a hard look at these proposals. Tax abatements typically create jobs and reduce unemployment. The new people hired spend money locally benefiting existing businesses and increasing local tax revenue. Once the new business is established and the abatement period is over, the developed property generates long-term revenue. However, sometimes local communities bid against each other with one community winning and the other losing, resulting in a neutral result for the larger area.

To evaluate an abatement, an analysis should be conducted comparing the present value of lost tax revenue with the present value of the potential revenue benefit. That’s why Mahoning County needs someone with a proven business background to take a hard look at these proposals. The status quo isn’t working. The tax payer must come first. We’re discussing YOUR tax dollars.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website www.lwvgy.com by Sept. 28, 2020, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.

More stories from WKBN.com: