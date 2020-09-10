2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Commissioner: Grant W. Williams

Name: Grant W. Williams

City of Residence: New Middletown

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Mahoning County Commissioner

Qualifications for Office

Strong background in business, finance, and budgeting

Fiscally responsible

Commitment to Honesty, Integrity, and Accountability

Pastoral Council Member at St. Paul the Apostle Church.

What is the top priority for the Board of County Commissioners? How will you address this priority?

The top priority of the county commissioners, as well as all other government officials, should be to serve the best interests of their constituents and act as good stewards of taxpayer money. As your county commissioner, I will never forget who hired me and who can fire me: the voters of Mahoning County. That’s why I’m fully committed to serving you, the people of the valley.

Utilizing my business background, I will push for greater efficiency in local government, doing more with what we have instead of supporting higher taxes. Every day in my career, I strive to find ways to cut costs while still maintaining the same high level of service. I will bring that same cost-cutting mindset to our county government. To learn more about me and my campaign to rebuild and restore our Mahoning Valley, please visit electgrantwilliams.com. Thank you for your time and consideration.

Should county tax receipts decrease due to economic fallout from the Covid 19 virus, what budget priorities should be set?

Considering that tax receipts likely will decrease as a result of the economic effects of COVID-19, those in government must act proactively to ensure operations remain as close to normal as possible.

When setting priorities, we must determine which budget items are most important to public welfare. From there, we can then rank budget items from greatest to least importance. Those of most consequence will receive closest to the typical budgeted amount. Conversely, those of lower significance will receive less funding. Ideally, day-to-day operations will remain close to fully funded. Any non-routine, non-emergency projects likely will need to be delayed until tax receipts return to pre-COVID amounts. My fellow commissioners and I would determine specific budgetary priorities within the guidelines outlined above.

Under no circumstance, however, should we seek to remedy declines in tax receipts by raising tax rates. Lower tax receipts require budget cuts.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of granting tax abatements to businesses? What should be taken into consideration when determining whether a business should be granted a tax abatement?

Tax abatements offer significant potential positives but not without possible drawbacks. On the positive side, tax abatements can entice businesses to relocate to your area, bringing jobs and increased economic activity. In general, more jobs leads to fewer unemployed, fewer people on welfare, lower crime rates, nicer neighborhoods, and stronger families.

Tax abatements, however, do not come without potential risks. For instance, if tax abatements are too freely available and offered without sufficient consideration, lost tax revenues will likely outweigh the economic benefits. Businesses also may choose to leave an area shortly after the abatement period ends. This scenario leaves local governments with lost tax revenues and limited long-term economic benefits.

Therefore, whenever abatements are under consideration, we must first estimate the expected lost tax revenues. Then, compare that to the expected economic benefits. If economic benefits clearly outweigh lost tax revenues, tax abatements are likely a good option.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website www.lwvgy.com by Sept. 28, 2020, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.

