2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Commissioner: David C. Ditzler

Name: David C. Ditzler

City of Residence: Austintown

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mahoning County Commissioner

Qualifications for Office

8 Years County Commissioner

Austintown Trustee

More than 30 years successful private sector experience

small business owner

balanced multi-million dollar budgets

negotiated contracts with Fortune 500 Companies

directing workforce

creating team environment

working successfully on boards of three.

What is the top priority for the Board of County Commissioners? How will you address this priority?

The top priority is always the residents we serve. The safety of the Community is first and foremost, Commissioners formation of Justice Fund solidifies their continued operations. There is never just one correct answer that is why having experience and knowledge of your governmental responsibilities is pertinent.

Mahoning County has an aging population, so Commissioners initiated funding for the Area on Aging, to help seniors stay in their homes. After the State closed the Youngstown Developmental Center the Commissioners partnered with Easter Seals, Compass, Meridian Services, and other private enterprises to buy and reopen YDC; to again provide the wrap around services to the challenged in our community.

Economic Development is priority to create jobs for our youth so they have local opportunities. This is why we partner with Trumbull County and formed the Port Authority to be the economic development arm of the region creating thousands of jobs.

Should county tax receipts decrease due to economic fallout from the Covid 19 virus, what budget priorities should be set?

Covid related reductions in revenue will be covered by the proactive planning of the Commissioners. The current Board established a Stabilization Reserve Fund in 2013 to cover potential budget short falls created by the State cuts to County Government. Commissioners also created the Justice Fund to specifically mandate funds for the Sheriff, Prosecutor, 911, and Corner. This guaranteed no County initiated cuts to the health safety and welfare of the residents, this priority was established then and remains in effect today. The bond rating of the county increased to AA the highest in County history saving the County hundreds of thousands of dollars. Standard and Poor’s rating cited the strong Management, and strong budgetary performance of the commissioners and their conservative fiscal responsibility as the deciding factor.

We were the first County to offer “Open Checkbook” transparency in spending to the residents, the State Treasurer praised the Commissioners strong leadership.

What are the advantages and disadvantages of granting tax abatements to businesses? What should be taken into consideration when determining whether a business should be granted a tax abatement?

The advantage is that it entices new businesses to come, but it defers a portion of the new tax dollars to a later year.

The considerations should be that to get the tax break local residents should be given priority to be hired for the jobs created. The local political subdivision where the business will be developed should decide on the abatement. Some communities favor and some oppose the abatements and the Trustees, Councilmen, and Mayors know their community best and should be the driving force. For example Jackson Township choose not to offer an abatement and Boardman did, in both cases the Commissioners initiated their recommendations.

Commissioners need to find alternate sources of revenue to aid in business creation as the current board has. We initiated the first TIF and TID Districts in Mahoning County history returning more than 8 million dollars in infrastructure improvements to the County.

This information has been collected by the League of Women Voters of Greater Youngstown (LWVGY). Candidates provided authorization for it to be published on the WKBN website. Questions were selected by the LWVGY and addressed to the candidates, in partnership with WKBN. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same. Material contained in this post may not be reproduced without the written consent of WKBN. The complete LWVGY’s Voter Information Guide, which also includes information on local issues, will be published on the LWVGY’s website www.lwvgy.com by Sept. 28, 2020, and it will be distributed in print version throughout Mahoning County.

More stories from WKBN.com: