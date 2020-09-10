2020 Candidate for Mahoning County Commissioner: Anthony T. Traficanti

Name: Anthony T. Traficanti

City of Residence: Poland

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Mahoning County Commissioner

Qualifications for Office

Overwhelmingly elected four consecutive terms as County Commissioner.

Own and operate various business’s.

Real estate investor!

Instructor for 10 years at YSU!

Served 11 years Washington DC, United States House of Representatives.

What is the top priority for the Board of County Commissioners? How will you address this priority?

The top priority for the Board of Commissioners is always the health, safety, and welfare of it’s citizens. Ensuring the continuity of essential Government services to our citizens.

We have accomplished this by working cooperatively within County Government, and externally with State and Federal officials. We have strived to make sure that each elected official , and Board is sufficiently and economically funded to meet their objectives. Because the largest portion of our budget deals with Criminal Justice, our emphasis has been on the Justice Center—making sure that we are meeting all federal and State guidelines! Equally important we continue to successfully maintain our Bond ratings to reduce costs of capital to keep our infrastructure current. This allows funding for expansion of our Sanitary sewer system in under-served areas, while keeping us compliant with EPA guidelines! The Commissioners remain steadfast in pursing economic development on a Regional basis!

Should county tax receipts decrease due to economic fallout from the Covid 19 virus, what budget priorities should be set?

The Board of Commissioners have built sufficient cash reserves to address short-term economic downturns..Within County Government we have worked with all elected officials to address revenue losses. The County continues to maintain a AA Bond rating, despite all the economic downturns and upheavals. The Commissioners are transparent with the funding resources of the County, and have built a trust within County Government! Departments have stepped up to work with the Commissioners to transition the County through these tough economic times , while maintaining essential services.

Our main budget priorities will be safety services, criminal justice system, and Federal and State mandated services! We can use reserves only as a temporary measure to address short-term revenue losses. We will continue to seek out State and federal dollars to address any short-term losses, as well as any losses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic!

What are the advantages and disadvantages of granting tax abatements to businesses? What should be taken into consideration when determining whether a business should be granted a tax abatement?

There are various types of tax abatement’s! The one most commonly used by the Commissioners is Tax Increment Financing(TIF). The one most recently done was with the Austintown Racinco. This tool is used to capture tax on new construction for a period of years to address public infrastructure projects. The funding can be used to leverage State and Federal Grants.

The most popular abatement programs are the Enterprise Zone, and Community Re-investment, which can offer up to 100% real estate tax abatement for 10 years for companies who establish operations in low income areas.

Advantages of these incentives is that it can attract new investment into low income areas. The downside of abatement’s is the loss of revenue to the communities and the schools! Also, some critics make claim that companies move out after the ten year abatement period expires!

