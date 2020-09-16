2020 Candidate for Judge of Mahoning County Court #3: Joe Schiavoni

Age: 40

Non-Judicial Legal Experience:

I have been a licensed attorney in Ohio since 2005. I have primarily handled Workers Compensation cases on behalf of injured workers, but have also represented parties involved in auto accidents/other personal injury, probate, domestic, contract disputes, and criminal matters. I have worked with attorneys, mediators, and judges across the state at all levels.

I also served as a State Senator from 2008-2018. The opportunity to represent the Mahoning Valley in Columbus allowed me to work on changes to the law that would benefit my community. I worked with stakeholders everyday in order to make sure that my constituents voices were heard. I spent my time participating in hearings, studying the Ohio Revised Code, interviewing witnesses, and gathering facts. I then was able to make informed votes and clearly explain my positions and rationale for the proposals that I recommended.

Why are you running for this particular court seat?

I want to make a positive impact in the lives of others and benefit my community. As a lawyer, that is my goal each and every day when I drive to work. As a County Court judge, I will have that opportunity and will always take it seriously. I will thoroughly work with victims, law enforcement, attorneys, and defendants in order to find fair resolutions to the matters presented to the court. I will always provide an open minded and unbiased courtroom, no matter the circumstances surrounding the case. I will consider that facts of the matter and follow the law as written. I will always put the community first and will not make any of my decisions without considering all sides and properly deliberating.

