2020 Candidate for Judge of Mahoning County Court #3: J.P. Morgan

Name: J.P. Morgan

Age: 44

City of Residence: Canfield

Education: B.S. University of Akron (1997) J.D. Ohio Northern University (2001)

Email: jpmorganforjudge@gmail.com

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/JudgeJPMorgan/

Occupation: Mahoning County Court Judge

Work Experience: Chief Legal Counsel for J.P. Morgan Esquire, Limited (2003 – current)

Family: Married 22 years to his wife (Ronnie), the Morgan’s have 6 children together (ages 7 – 18)

Affiliations: Member – Mahoning County and Ohio State Bar Association – Tabernacle Evangelical Presbyterian Church (Austintown)

Judicial Experience: Mahoning County Court Judge March 2019 to present

Non-Judicial Legal Experience:

As a practicing attorney in the Mahoning Valley for 18 years, I bring a wide-ranging skill set and vast courtroom experience to the bench. My multi-county legal practice has allowed me to see how our area courts can run efficiently and justly. Serving as both a public defender (10 years) and acting prosecutor, I understand our criminal justice system from every angle. My civil litigation experience has given me the experience and knowledge of the law that will be needed to hear and decide those civil cases assigned to the County Court.

I have been a trusted member of the bar association having served for 10 years (2 as chairman) on the Trumbull County Ethics Committee, a committee that investigates and holds accountable lawyers who violate ethical rules. I have volunteered hundreds of hours assisting low income and underprivileged clients in the Mahoning Valley who otherwise would not have had access to our legal system. As a Guardian Ad Litem for hundreds of children I served as a voice for children in abuse, neglect and dependency cases. I understand the positive impact our Courts can have on children and families. I have also seen firsthand how the drug epidemic in our community has wreaked havoc on our families. While there is no easy answer to this problem, I have seen and experienced programs that work and those that don’t. I understand our Courts, our areas unique challenges and run a Court that puts integrity and the rule of law at the forefront of all it does.

Why are you running for this particular court seat?

I am married with six children. My wife and I love the Mahoning Valley and we want to see it be a great place to live and raise a family. Having lived in this Valley since a young age, I have seen how corruption and poor decisions by local officials and judges have eroded the public confidence and trust in our government and courts. This is not acceptable to me.

As a Judge it is my goal to bring integrity and a restored trust to the judiciary. Our families and this community deserve a Court that they can trust to always act fairly, impartially and independently. A court that applies the law correctly and that does now bow to political or other pressures.

My Christian faith provides the back drop and foundation of who I am. Honesty, character and integrity are truths that I have been taught from a very young age. I have learned that integrity is not something you say you have, it is something you do. My life’s work reflects a dedication to seeking truth, to seeking what is good and just and seeking what is right. It is for these reasons I am running to remain as Judge of the of the Mahoning County Court.

