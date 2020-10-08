2020 Candidate for Judge of 11th District Court of Appeals: Matt Lynch

Name: Matt Lynch

City of residence: Chagrin Falls

Party affiliation: Republican

Office desired: 11th District Court of Appeals Judge

Why should you be elected?

I have refused to take contributions to my campaign from lawyers but many lawyers contribute thousands to judge campaigns. While judges must remain neutral those contributions may create an appearance of impropriety which should be avoided.

I will bring my dedication to justice to the Court as guided by the wisdom of our founding fathers.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

1. Create online access to our hearings so citizens can see and learn what the Court of Appeals actually does.

2. Reduce costs by using technology to allow all cases to be filed electronically.

3. Work to end attorney contributions to judge campaigns. I have refused to take contributions to my campaign from lawyers but many lawyers contribute thousands to judge campaigns. While judges must remain neutral those contributions may create an appearance of impropriety which should be avoided.

Biography

My family has had a tradition of service for three generations. My Grandfather graduated from West Point and after his militray service went to work in Washington DC for the US Patent Office.

My Dad met my Mother in Washington and after they married he worked as an attorney for what was then called “The War Department”. After WWII my parents moved to the Cleveland area when I was 3 years old. My Dad then opened a small law office in Downtown Cleveland. My parents went on to have 9 children! As I was growing up my Dad often told us he provided a problem solving service, just like a plumber or carpenter, he offered help to families at a fair price which allowed him to support his growing family. Eventually six of his nine children followed his example and became lawyers!

In 1973 I married my high school sweetheart and went to law school at night while working in a downtown Cleveland bank during the day. In 1980 I was privileged to join my dad and my brother in establishing “Lynch & Lynch” with an office on Public Square in Cleveland. For me it was a lifelong dream that had come true!

In 1993 I lost my wife Janie to Leukemia and closed my office in Cleveland. I moved my law practice into the living room of my home in Bainbridge Township so I could be closer to my three teenage daughters. These were difficult years but God’s grace sustained us! In 1996 I was blessed to meet and marry my wife Laura. Between us we then had five daughters who have all now raised families of their own, blessing us with 11 grandchildren!

Eventually my Dad, brother David and sister Anne, joined me in Bainbridge to re-establish Lynch & Lynch in the Chagrin Valley. My Dad practiced law until he was 94 years old! Our tradition of legal services continues with my niece Patricia, my brother David and now even my daughter Kerri, all of whom work at Lynch & Lynch.

In 2006 I decided it was time to get involved in local politics and ran for Bainbridge Township Trustee and was elected to be Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Then in 2012 I was asked to run for the State Legislature and was elected to the Ohio House of representatives where I served until 2014. I then ran for Congress unsuccessfully in 2016.

Now in 2020 I have filed to run for the 11th District Ohio Court of Appeals. This Court covers the five Counties of northeast Ohio, ie, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull. As a judge I will bring 30 years of legal experience to the Court along with the unique experience of serving in the State Legislature where the laws are actually written. With your help and God’s grace, I hope to continue serve our community as Judge with dignity and dedication to justice.

The 11th District Ohio Court of Appeals covers the five Counties of northeast Ohio, ie, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull. As a judge I will bring 30 years of legal experience to the Court along with the unique experience of serving in the State Legislature where the laws are actually written. With your help and God’s grace, I hope to continue serve our community as Judge with dignity and dedication to justice.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

More stories from WKBN.com: