2020 Candidate for Judge of 11th District Court of Appeals: Cynthia Rice

Name: Cynthia Rice

City of residence: Brookfield

Party affiliation: Democrat

Office desired: 11th District Court of Appeals Judge

Why should you be elected?

18 years experience as judge on the court of appeals.

12 years as a state and federal prosecutor

Endorsed by the West Lake County FOP, Cleveland Plain Dealer, AFSME, AFL-CIO

Highly Recommended by Lake County Bar, Preferred Candidate of Trumbull County Bar Association

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Serve as Chief Judge of Ohio Court of Appeals Judges Association

Implement C-Track, a new case management system designed for the Ohio Supreme Court

Work with 5 County Clerk’s Offices to implement e-filing

