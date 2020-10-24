2020 Candidate for House Rep., Pennsylvania’s 16th District: Mike Kelly

Name: Mike Kelly

City of Residence: Butler

Party Affiliation: Republican

Why should you be elected?

Ten years ago I promised to take western Pennsylvania’s voice to Washington, D.C., not the other way around. I have kept my word and developed relationships that have brought tangible assistance to this district. A recent example is that I successfully brought millions of dollars in BUILD grants to western Pennsylvania for two crucial infrastructure projects. If given the opportunity, I will continue fighting for economic dynamism here at home with pro-growth tax policy, infrastructure investment, and trade policy that brings jobs back to America.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

The most immediate problem we face is overcoming the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic. I have and will continue to support measures that provide direct relief to workers and businesses affected by shutdowns. I will also continue to advocate opening Pennsylvania safely so our communities can get back to work. I believe the people of the Commonwealth know the risks associated with COVID-19 and can practice safe protocol while deciding for themselves if and when they would like to gather in social and commercial settings. I will also continue to support low taxes, less regulation, and Opportunity Zones. Opportunity Zones were established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and have brought investment and jobs back to the communities that need it the most.

Biography

Mike Kelly was born in Pittsburgh and raised in Butler, Pennsylvania. After graduating from Butler High School in 1966, Mike attended the University of Notre Dame on an academic and football scholarship. After graduating from Notre Dame, Mike returned home to work at the family business, Kelly Chevrolet-Cadillac, Inc.

Mike purchased ownership of the dealership in the mid-1990s and expanded its operations to include both a Hyundai and Kia franchise. The dealership currently employs over 100 people and is respected as a leader in both the local and national automotive industries.

Prior to being elected to Congress in 2010, Mike served on Butler City Council, the Butler Area School Board and the boards of other local civic organizations including the Housing Authority of Butler County, the Redevelopment Authority of Butler County, Catholic Charities and the Moraine Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America. Mike and his wife Vicki live in Butler where they raised their four children. They are also the proud grandparents of ten grandchildren.

Mike believes in fiscal responsibility and smaller government. As a small business owner, he knows first-hand that businesses create jobs – not the government. Thanks to his seat on the U.S. House Ways & Means Committee, Mike is in a position to promote pro-growth tax reform to simplify the tax code and lower tax rates which would leave more money in the pockets of American families and workers.

Mike sits on the following subcommittees of the Ways & Means Committee: the Subcommittee on Oversight, where is the ranking member; the Health Subcommittee; and the Oversight Subcommittee. Mike is an appointed member of the President’s Export Council and serves on many caucuses including the Pro-Life Caucus, the Steel Caucus, the Manufacturing Caucus, the Coal Caucus, and the Job Creators Caucus. Additionally, Mike serves on the Northeast-Midwest Congressional Coalition, a bipartisan group of members of Congress from the eighteen northeastern and midwestern states. The Coalition works together on issues related to the economic well-being and environmental health of the region.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

