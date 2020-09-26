2020 Candidate for House Rep., Ohio’s 14th District: David Joyce

Name: David Joyce

City of Residence: Bainbridge Township

Party Affiliation: Republican

Why should you be elected?

I have been a lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio and have witnessed our community grow and prosper. This past year has been more challenging than any before. Every time I speak to a constituent who has lost a loved one to this deadly disease or had their livelihood decimated due to the economic fallout, I renew my commitment to put them first and reject hyper partisan politics.

Since first taking office in 2013, I have been a consistent voice for real, bipartisan solutions to Northeast Ohio’s biggest issues. While I have taken great measures to support small businesses and health care workers as we recover from COVID-19, protect the Great Lakes and combat the opioid epidemic, there is still much work to do and I look forward to continuing to fight for Northeast Ohio families in Congress.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Jobs and economic growth for Northeast Ohioans: When I travel the district to meet with small business owners, the number one issue I hear about is jobs and the economy. Before the coronavirus pandemic, our economy was enjoying historic economic output and record unemployment. As Ohioans stayed home to slow the spread of the coronavirus, many small businesses were forced to close down, some permanently. That’s why I voted to create the Paycheck Protection Program and provide it with over $600 billion in forgivable loans to help small business owners keep their doors open and keep their employees on payroll. Later, I voted to make the PPP more flexible for small business owners. I will not stop fighting to provide additional resources for small businesses until we’ve made a full recovery from this pandemic.

This past year, I also fought to pass the USMCA trade deal, a bipartisan win for workers, farmers, and manufacturers. This new trade agreement will bring an estimated $68 billion in new economic activity and 176,000 new U.S. jobs to our country, which includes 76,000 new automotive sector jobs. For Ohioans, passage of the USMCA was critical. In Ohio, over 102,000 jobs depend on manufacturing exports to Canada and Mexico. Agricultural exports to Canada and Mexico support over 11,000 Ohio jobs.

Providing resources for health care systems to protect our health: At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, our hospitals became the frontlines of battling this deadly virus. Our current system was underprepared with personal protective equipment for nurses and life-saving medical equipment for patients, and Congress needed to act quickly. I led the charge to secure $100 billion in funding to get medical professionals the supplies they so desperately needed like gloves, additional beds, face masks, gowns, ventilators and respirators.

I have long been an advocate for health care professionals. As the proud husband of a nurse and co-chair of the House Nursing Caucus, I’m proud to have received the endorsement of the American Nurses Association. I have worked across party lines to introduce and gain bipartisan support for the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act, which supports high quality education and training programs that are vital to recruiting and retaining our nurses; and I was pleased to see the bill signed into law with the CARES Act in March.

Protecting and preserving Lake Erie: Lake Erie is a precious resource and economic treasure for Northeast Ohio. I am proud to sit on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment, and Related Agencies, where I have consistently fought to ensure full funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to clean up pollution, combat algal blooms, manage invasive species like Asian Carp, and restore habitats. Last year, I was appointed Ranking Member of the Subcommittee and led the charge to increase resources for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative from $300 million to $320 million.

I have built relationships on both sides of the aisle and delivered results for Lake Erie. In 2016, my bill to formally authorize the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for five years was signed into law with overwhelming bipartisan support. In 2019 I introduced an updated version of the bill to reauthorize the program for another five years. It passed the House with 373 votes less than 7 months after introduction. The bill is currently awaiting a vote in the Senate.

Most recently, I was appointed co-chair of the Great Lakes Task Force. This new leadership position will allow me to better advocate for Northeast Ohio and continue to steer resources to the area.

Biography

A lifelong resident of Northeast Ohio, Dave Joyce has spent most of his life protecting his community. Before he was elected to Congress, Dave spent more than 25 years as the prosecuting attorney of Geauga County helping to make the county one of the best places to raise a family. As a father and husband, Dave understands that decisions made in Washington have an immediate impact on families and shape the world we will leave to our children. Dave’s formative years were molded by watching his dad who instilled in Dave the importance of family and hard work. Using the GI Bill, his father, a WWII veteran and recipient of a purple heart, went to John Carroll and worked his way up from the shop floor to running his own business.

Dave and his wife Kelly, a registered nurse, raised their three children in Geauga County.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

More stories from WKBN.com: