2020 Candidate for Columbiana County Sheriff: Brian McLaughlin

Name: Brian McLaughlin

City of Residence: Petersburg

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Columbiana County Sheriff

Why should you be elected

I have over 30 years of law enforcement service in Columbiana County. Twenty-nine of those years were with the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office. For fourteen years I have been the Commander of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force.

Top three priorities

1. I will investigate all unsolved homicides in the county. I, along with our detectives, will diligently work on bringing suspects to justice.



2. I am excited to increase community involvement between the people I serve and the sheriff’s office. I look forward to building trusting relationships that are necessary to solving present cases as well as cold cases within the county.



3. I will continue to seek additional funds for the sheriff’s office through grants. This will allow for increased training and equipment.

Biography

I, Brian S. McLaughlin, am a 1988 graduate of Columbiana High School.



In 1988 I became a certified Basic Emergency Medical Technician with Columbiana Emergency Medical Service.



In 1990 I graduated from the Salem Police Academy. I married Shelly Lambright, whom I am still married to and we have four children.



Training and Experience​

In July of 1990 I was hired by Sheriff Richard J. Koffel as a dispatcher with the Sheriff’s Office. Later in 1990 I transferred to the position of Corrections Officer until 1992.



In 1992 I transferred to the Patrol Division. I worked primarily afternoon shift from 1992 until 2001.

In 1998 I became an instructor for the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy. I am currently able to instruct numerous topics in the academy including firearms.



In 2001 I was promoted to Detective Sergeant and appointed to be the Director of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force.



In 2002 I was sent by the Drug Enforcement Administration to attend the Drug Unit Commanders Academy at the Drug Enforcement Administration training facility in Quantico, VA. I became a member of the Ohio Task Force Commanders Association. The Ohio Task Force Commanders Association conducts training for Task Force Commanders at least three times a year on various topics which relate to enforcement of narcotics, human trafficking, and terrorism. During the time period from 2001-2007 the Columbiana County Task Force was able to break many of the all time records for number of cases, indictments, and seizures.



In 2007 I left the Columbiana County Drug Task Force to supervise the Patrol Division of the Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office earning the promotion to Lieutenant. At this time I also became the Special Response Team Commander. Previously I had gone through Tactical Commander Training through Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy.



In 2012 I was appointed again to be the Director of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force. I am currently holding this position. The Columbiana County Drug Task force from 20012-2019 has again seen record-breaking cases, indictments, and seizures.



Accomplishments

In 2005 while working the Columbiana County Drug Task Force as the Director the task force obtained a federal wiretap involving cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana trafficking with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration. This case resulted with the federal and state indictments of over 50 defendants. Also in 2005 the task force recovered five kilograms of cocaine that were being distributed to the East Liverpool area.



In 2007 while working the Columbiana County Drug Task Force as the Director the task force conducted a marijuana and cocaine distribution case. The case was traced all the way to the Mexican border with the assistance of Drug Enforcement Administration.



In 2014 I received the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of The Year Award from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.



In 2016 the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a federal wiretap with the assistance of Drug Enforcement Administration involving a crack cocaine distribution with roots to Columbus, OH. The Task Force, at the conclusion of this case indicted eight people federally and three people receiving state indictments.



In 2017 the Columbiana County Drug Task Force conducted a state wiretap. The case involved the distribution of crack cocaine, fentanyl, carfentanyl, and heroin into our county from Cleveland, OH. This case resulted in the indictment of 100 people.



As of July 2018 I have written and obtained over $1,800,000 in grant dollars for the county both at the Drug Task Force and the County Sheriff’s Office.



In October 2018 I became a Certified Cellebrite Physical Analyst and a Certified Cellebrite.



In 2019 I again received the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the year award from the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

More stories from WKBN.com: