2020 Candidate for Columbiana County Recorder: Zack Puchajda

Name: Zack Puchajda

City of Residence: Lisbon

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Columbiana County Recorder

Education: 2019 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School

Columbiana County Career and Technical Center Culinary Program

Why should you be elected?

I’ve always been involved in the community, due to my mother’s organization and of course sports while in school. I decided that if I want to see change and make a difference to get in politics and wanted to start at the county level.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

First and foremost my first priority is to update the security of sensitive documents. Another priority of mine while being in office is to establish working relationships with everyone in the courthouse cause nothing can be accomplished in the mist of chaos. Lastly my third priority is to be a full time recorder.

Biography

Zack is a lifelong resident of Columbiana County Ohio. He is a 2019 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School as well as the Columbiana County Career and Technical Center where he excelled in the Culinary Program.

Zack is employed full-time at Quaker City Castings in Salem.

As a child, Zack has been an active member of the community since 2005. He was accompanying his mother while she was advocating for crime victims and their families. There he would meet and greet many family members in the public setting and learned a lot about empathy and understanding what it means to fight for a cause you believe in.

Having grown up with this knowledge and common public type of setting, he desires to change the public perception of politics.

“I believe that if you are fortunate enough to be elected, you are obligated to represent those that elected you, period.”

Zack realizes that he is not your conventional candidate but feels that things don’t always have to be done, the way they have ALWAYS been done.

“I refuse to accept the things I cannot change. I will change the things I cannot accept”.

​With his father being retired from Laborers’ Union Local 809, he has a very strong work ethic and will ensure an open door policy because he is interested in the resident’s concerns.

Zack’s other interests include history, cooking, and spending time with his family and friends.

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

