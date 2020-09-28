2020 Candidate for Columbiana County Recorder: James Armeni

Name: James Armeni

City of Residence: Salem

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Columbiana County Recorder

Education: graduate Salem High School

Why should you be elected?

With over 25 years of public service at the local, county and state level i have the experience to carry out the duties of County Recorder.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Restore the public trust and confidence to the office, secondly rebuild the working relationship with all county offices which i have already begun. Lastly preserve and protect any and all documents that is the responsibility of the County Recorder, which has been under scrutiny in the past.

Biography

Public office held:

Salem Councilman

Auditor City of Salem

Perry Township Trustee

Other Public employment:

Columbiana County Deputy Auditor

Auditor of State Region Liaison

Mahoning County ESC, Asst. Treasurer

Family:

Married to my wife Lorrie, two sons Jim Jr and Ross

This has been posted to provide a forum for all political candidates. Questions were selected by WKBN and addressed to the candidates. Candidates were informed that their responses would be printed exactly as submitted, and that has been done. Candidates are responsible for the accuracy of the information provided. WKBN in publishing this material neither endorses nor rejects the views of any candidate and does not and cannot assume responsibility for the content of any candidate’s reply or motive for making the same.

More stories from WKBN.com: