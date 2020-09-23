2020 Candidate for Columbiana County Engineer: Bert Dawson

Name: Bert Dawson
City of Residence: East Liverpool
Party Affiliation: Republican
Office Desired: Columbiana County Engineer
Why should you be elected
To continue the progressive programs we instituted during the previous terms in a financially acceptable fashion.
Top three priorities
• Bridges
• Snow removal
• Safety
Biography
BERT DAWSON, P.E., P.S.
PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND
B.E., Youngstown State University, Youngstown, OH (1963)
(Member, Sigma Tau Honorary Engineering Fraternity)
M.S., Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA (1965) (Ford Foundation Scholarship)
*Registered Professional Engineer in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania
(OH E -32379, WV 9200, PA PE-013503-E)
*Registered Professional Surveyor in Ohio (License No. 5480)
WORK EXPERIENCE
Columbiana County Engineer, 1969 to Present
Presently Senior Ranking County Engineer in Ohio; over 50 Years in Office, 13 Terms Responsible for the maintenance of over 1,000 miles of County and Township Roads and over 350 bridges
Administer annual budget of $7 million; plus $4 million dollars in State and Federal Funds
Supervise over 50 persons, including professionals
Administer large program using Federal Highway Trust Funds for projects, large Issue II and LTIP Programs
Columbiana County Sanitary Engineer, 1990 to Present
Holding this position concurrently with that of County Engineer. Operate three sewage treatment plants, numerous package plants, eight (8) Employees, Advisor to the 6119 Water District. Have directed projects totaling over 40 million dollars.
Owner and President, Delta Properties, 1970 to Present
Responsible for operation of family business specializing in the construction and rental of commercial properties
Consultant and Surveyor, 1967 to 1984
Sixteen years of private consulting and surveying in Columbiana County and adjoining geographic areas.
Engineering Management, H.K. Porter Company, 1966-1969
Engineering Management, Wheeling Steel Corp., 1963-1966
Teaching Assistantship, Carnegie Mellon University, 1963-1964
PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS
County Engineers Association of Ohio
Served as President in 1976 and on Board of Directors 1969-1979
Served as Representative to the Ohio Committee of County Officials (OCCO) for the County Engineers Association
National Association of County Engineers
American Society of Civil Engineers
National Society of Professional Engineers
Ohio Society of Professional Engineers
Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio
CIVIC ACTIVITIES
Advisor to: Columbiana County Airport Authority
Columbiana County Regional Planning Commission
Columbiana County Port Authority
Member of: Columbiana County Farm Bureau Federation
Columbiana County Community Improvement Corp.
East Liverpool Area Chamber of Commerce- “2003 Person of the Year”
OTHER ACTIVITIES
Member of State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers & Surveyors
from 2005 to 2010 & 2012 to Present – Two Terms as President
Vice Chairman, District 14 Integrating Committee Issue II
County Engineer Representative District 14, Integrating Committee Issue II
Chairman, Columbiana County Issue II Rating Committee
2005 Chairman, State Issue I (Renewal Issue II) Columbiana County
Co-Chairman, Continuing Education Committee, CEAO
Currently longest serving County Official in the State of Ohio –50 years
MAJOR AWARDS
Urban County Engineer of the Year 2005 – USA National Award from the National Association of County Engineers
County Engineer of the Year 2012 – County Engineers Assoc. of Ohio
2014 Meritorious Service Award – Ohio Society of Professional Engineers
Paul Harris Fellow Award for Public Service 2013 – Rotary Club International
Ohio Department of Agriculture Director’s Award for Innovation & Excellence – 2018
HOBBIES
Restore and showing antique cars
Member NHRA
Participant in Divisional and National Drag Race Competition
Former National Event Class Winner and National Record Holder
PERSONAL
Born July 20, 1940
Lifelong resident of Columbiana County, Ohio
Married to Deborah Cochran Dawson (St. Clair Township Fiscal Officer)
Family: two sons and three grandchildren
Member of: First Methodist Church, East Liverpool, Ohio
Former Chairman of Trustees and Board Member
