2020 Candidate for Columbiana County Engineer: Bert Dawson

Name: Bert Dawson

City of Residence: East Liverpool

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Columbiana County Engineer

Why should you be elected

To continue the progressive programs we instituted during the previous terms in a financially acceptable fashion.

Top three priorities

• Bridges

• Snow removal

• Safety

Biography

BERT DAWSON, P.E., P.S.

PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

B.E., Youngstown State University, Youngstown, OH (1963)

(Member, Sigma Tau Honorary Engineering Fraternity)

M.S., Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA (1965) (Ford Foundation Scholarship)

*Registered Professional Engineer in Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania

(OH E -32379, WV 9200, PA PE-013503-E)

*Registered Professional Surveyor in Ohio (License No. 5480)

WORK EXPERIENCE

Columbiana County Engineer, 1969 to Present

Presently Senior Ranking County Engineer in Ohio; over 50 Years in Office, 13 Terms Responsible for the maintenance of over 1,000 miles of County and Township Roads and over 350 bridges

Administer annual budget of $7 million; plus $4 million dollars in State and Federal Funds

Supervise over 50 persons, including professionals

Administer large program using Federal Highway Trust Funds for projects, large Issue II and LTIP Programs

Columbiana County Sanitary Engineer, 1990 to Present

Holding this position concurrently with that of County Engineer. Operate three sewage treatment plants, numerous package plants, eight (8) Employees, Advisor to the 6119 Water District. Have directed projects totaling over 40 million dollars.

Owner and President, Delta Properties, 1970 to Present

Responsible for operation of family business specializing in the construction and rental of commercial properties

Consultant and Surveyor, 1967 to 1984

Sixteen years of private consulting and surveying in Columbiana County and adjoining geographic areas.

Engineering Management, H.K. Porter Company, 1966-1969

Engineering Management, Wheeling Steel Corp., 1963-1966

Teaching Assistantship, Carnegie Mellon University, 1963-1964

PROFESSIONAL MEMBERSHIPS

County Engineers Association of Ohio

Served as President in 1976 and on Board of Directors 1969-1979

Served as Representative to the Ohio Committee of County Officials (OCCO) for the County Engineers Association

National Association of County Engineers

American Society of Civil Engineers

National Society of Professional Engineers

Ohio Society of Professional Engineers

Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio

CIVIC ACTIVITIES

Advisor to: Columbiana County Airport Authority

Columbiana County Regional Planning Commission

Columbiana County Port Authority

Member of: Columbiana County Farm Bureau Federation

Columbiana County Community Improvement Corp.

East Liverpool Area Chamber of Commerce- “2003 Person of the Year”

OTHER ACTIVITIES

Member of State Board of Registration for Professional Engineers & Surveyors

from 2005 to 2010 & 2012 to Present – Two Terms as President

Vice Chairman, District 14 Integrating Committee Issue II

County Engineer Representative District 14, Integrating Committee Issue II

Chairman, Columbiana County Issue II Rating Committee

2005 Chairman, State Issue I (Renewal Issue II) Columbiana County

Co-Chairman, Continuing Education Committee, CEAO

Currently longest serving County Official in the State of Ohio –50 years

MAJOR AWARDS

Urban County Engineer of the Year 2005 – USA National Award from the National Association of County Engineers

County Engineer of the Year 2012 – County Engineers Assoc. of Ohio

2014 Meritorious Service Award – Ohio Society of Professional Engineers

Paul Harris Fellow Award for Public Service 2013 – Rotary Club International

Ohio Department of Agriculture Director’s Award for Innovation & Excellence – 2018

HOBBIES

Restore and showing antique cars

Member NHRA

Participant in Divisional and National Drag Race Competition

Former National Event Class Winner and National Record Holder

PERSONAL

Born July 20, 1940

Lifelong resident of Columbiana County, Ohio

Married to Deborah Cochran Dawson (St. Clair Township Fiscal Officer)

Family: two sons and three grandchildren

Member of: First Methodist Church, East Liverpool, Ohio

Former Chairman of Trustees and Board Member

