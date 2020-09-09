2020 Candidate for Columbiana County Commissioner: Tim Weigle

Name: Tim Weigle

City of Residence: East Palestine

Party Affiliation: Republican

Office Desired: Columbiana County Commissioner

Why should you be elected

My 30 years of elected public offices held gives me the experience to deal with all my constituents no matter what the problems might be.

Top three priorities

Fiscal responsibility to the tax payers

Providing the best services to the taxpayers

Being reactive to every situation no matter how small or large.

Biography

Tim is a lifelong resident of Columbiana County residing in Unity Township with his wife Deborah. They have one daughter Laurie.

Prior to being elected County Commissioner in 2012 Tim served as Unity Township Trustee serving 23 consecutive years, also severed on the County Port Authority Board in 2011 and all of 2012, served as Vice President of the Township Association 2008-2012, while also chairing the Township Trustee Steering Committee.

Tim is currently serving in his second term as Commissioner and is unopposed in the November 2020 election.

Tim is a graduate of East Palestine High School class of 1971 and Rabassi Aviation Flight School Professional Pilot Course 1973.

Tim has worked in the private sector “43” years directly related to heavy construction, mining, and the solid waste industries with “23” of those years in management responsible for managing multi-million dollar companies, Ohio Cat and Browning Ferris Industries.

When not working for the County Tim enjoys spending time with family the activities of skydiving, flying, golfing and working in the yard.

