2020 Candidate for Columbiana County Clerk of Courts: Anthony Dattilio

Name: Anthony Dattilio

City of Residence: Leetonia

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Columbiana County Clerk of Courts

Why should you be elected

I’m in my twenty ninth year as Clerk of Courts of Columbiana County which makes me uniquely qualified for this position.

Top three priorities

To more fully enhance the current computer system in the Clerk of Courts office.

To more fully streamline the office to make the office more efficient and more accessible to the public.

To enhance the electronic filing, electronic ticketing, and the court documents that are available on line.

Biography

I am seventy two years of age and a lifetime resident of Columbiana County.

I was married to the former Carla Jean Stacey for forty six years; She is now deceased.

I am a widower.

I am a 1966 graduate of Leetonia High School.

Iwas in the Navy for four years – 1969 thru 1973

