(WKBN) – East Liverpool Mayor Greg Bricker did not file to run for re-election in the May primary.

Bricker says he has not decided if he’s running yet, but if he would, it could possibly be as an Independent.

Four years ago, Bricker was elected as a write-in candidate.

Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson also did not file for the primary. Wilson, though, says he will run for re-election as an Independent, the filing deadline of which is May 1.