15 apply for late Don Manning’s Ohio House seat, including his brother

(WKBN) – Fifteen people have applied to take over the 59th District Ohio House of Representatives seat previously held by the late Don Manning.
They will be interviewed in Columbus Monday and Tuesday.
A committee from the Mahoning County Republican Party will decide on a candidate to replace Manning on the November ballot by August.
The following people are vying for the spot:
- Patrick Manning – Brother of Don Manning, has experience in property management and construction
- Holly Deibel – Family owns Boardman Steel, former president of the Mahoning Valley Republican Women’s Club, served 11 years on the Air Force Reserves Council
- Joe Alessi – Veteran, faculty member in Youngstown State’s Department of History
- Al Cutrona – Attorney
- Jon Arnold – CEO of the J. Arnold Wealth Management Company
- Perry Alexandrides – Regional liaison for auditor Keith Faber
- Mark Nemenz – Pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in the health care industry
- Jim Murphy – Veteran, ran for state representative in 2016, former campaign manager for Don Manning, corrections officer
- Steve Kristan – Currently a candidate for Mahoning County commissioner
- Sam Moffie – Current Poland Village councilman
- Kirk Susany – Owner of Susany Construction
- Tracie Balentine – Ran for Boardman trustee in 2019, ran for Boardman School Board in 2017, works in human resources
- Christine Oliver – Former Canfield City councilwoman
- Jason Wilson – Former state senator who recently switched from Democrat to Republican
- Linda Mikula – Works for the Mahoning County Bar Association providing referrals to attorneys
Manning died of an apparent heart attack in March. He was 54.