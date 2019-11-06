Skip to content
Breaking News
Breaking News
Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events in Ohio amid coronavirus concerns
Live Now
Live Now
WKBN 27 First News at 5
Closings and delays
Closings and delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
Elections
Election results
Columbiana County still needs poll workers for primary next week
Video
Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events in Ohio amid coronavirus concerns
Two voting locations in Mahoning County are moving
Joe Biden speaks at Columbus campaign stop
More Elections Headlines
Ohio Secretary of State moves some polling locations due to coronavirus concerns
Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders
Liberty Local Schools to host an informational forum for improvement levy
Candidates hoping to challenge Tim Ryan start Friday’s debate by criticizing the congressman
Video
Facebook drops Trump ads after Pelosi cites census confusion
Bloomberg to fund anti-Trump operation in Pa., other critical states
Exclusive poll shows Joe Biden ahead of Bernie Sanders in Missouri presidential primary
Warren ends presidential campaign, centering race on 2 men
Video
Billionaire Mike Bloomberg drops out of Democratic presidential race, endorses Joe Biden
Video
Biden claims 9 Super Tuesday victories, including Texas
