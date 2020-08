(WKBN) – An earthquake was reported in northeast Ohio and northwestern Pennsylvania.

The 2.0 magnitude earthquake happened just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Movement was reported in Crawford County, Pennsylvania (which is north of Mercer County) and Ashtabula County, Ohio (north of Trumbull County).

This story is corrected to show the earthquake happened Tuesday morning. We’re sorry for the mistake!

More stories from WKBN.com: