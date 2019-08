Investigators were at a home in the 200 block of W. Pershing Street

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Drug Task Force reported seizing methamphetamine from a home in Salem Friday morning.

Investigators were at a home in the 200 block of W. Pershing St., according to Brian McLaughlin, of the task force.

McLaughlin sent back a photo of meth, which he said was recovered from the home. Friday morning, he said the search was still ongoing.