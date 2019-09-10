Driver dies, several injured in school bus crash in Benton County, Mississippi

BENTON COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – A school bus crash in North Mississippi has left the bus driver dead and several others injured.

The wreck happened early Tuesday morning on Highway 72 in Benton County. According to the Benton County School District, there were students on the bus going to the elementary, middle, and high school in Ashland. The bus was at the beginning of the route when troopers said it rolled over around 6:40 a.m.

The Benton County Schools superintendent says the driver, Chester Cole, died. We are told Cole may have suffered a heart attack. The superintendent said Cole worked for the district for five years

“He was one of the most dependable drivers we had in the district. He was a very hardworking man. I’m sorry this happened. I give my regards to the family,” Bostick said.

The superintendent says the injured children’s ages range from 7 to 13-years-old.

We are told at least nine children were injured. Eight were taken to Le Bonheur in Memphis, and four of those children had to be airlifted. At least two children are listed in critical condition. We are told the ninth child was taken to Methodist in Olive Branch, unknown condition.

Le Bonheur is holding a 12:30 p.m. news conference.

New information, these numbers are fluid. @LeBonheurChild spokesperson: 8 MS students at hospital now.

4 airlifted (believed to be four separate flights)

2 by ambulance

2 by parents in their own cars

6 in serious condition — Brad Broders (@Local24Brad) September 10, 2019

The bus was just lifted upright. They’re preparing to tow it from the scene now pic.twitter.com/KyDOdfXKpA — Jalyn Souchek (@Local24Jalyn) September 10, 2019