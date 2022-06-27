WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Attorney General’s office and Westerville police are scrutinizing a business after dozens of people complained they never received computer equipment they paid for, with the amount of losses topping $154,000.

The Ohio Attorney General has kept a spreadsheet, currently at 72 people, with an amount of $154,162.85 in losses from orders placed with OG10KTech of Westerville, a company whose owner is listed as William Taylor. People said they’ve been waiting for products costing thousands, some since 2020.

A sample of the 72 people cataloged on the Attorney General’s spreadsheet of OG10KTech complaints. The left-hand column is the amount, the right-hand column is a snippet of the complaint.

“Vendor took orders for computer parts he did not have, created a ‘wait list’ and never fulfilled orders he took,” one person alleged.

Another said: “I purchased $3,000 worth of graphics cards from OG10K, aka dba William Taylor in Feb. of last year. I have not received my order, I have contacted them for a refund multiple times….”

In addition, Westerville police sent NBC4 seven police reports involving OG10KTech. Together, over $32,000 in computer equipment and graphics cards were allegedly never delivered.

One man drove from Michigan after paying $9,213.75 on his credit card for 10 video cards, Westerville police reported. He found OG10KTech closed and drove to the police station to file a report. He told police that he’d contacted his bank to dispute the charges, but the bank said he’d waited too long.

When NBC4 drove to OG10KTech’s address at 654 Brooksedge Blvd., Suite B, in Westerville, there was no signage on the building and the warehouse was empty: no furniture, flooring — and no computers.

NBC4 also reached out to the lawyer for Taylor — Deborah McNinch at Joseph and Joseph — but didn’t receive a reply.

Taylor, of Galena, appears to have set up yet another business. Black Swan Gaming filed for a license on Feb. 26. He set up Black Swan Gaming through the Ohio Secretary of State. The nature of the business is stated as: “Gaming Pc Builds and E-Sports.”

According to the Better Business Bureau, where OG10KTech has an “F” rating, the company is owned by William D. Taylor, Sr., and also goes by WTSR Marketing and William D. Tayor Sr. Inc.

“An ‘F’ rating is a very small percentage of the companies that are listed on the BBB.org online profiles,” said Judy Dollison, president at BBB of Central Ohio. “It is really a company that you want to consider very hard whether or not you need to do business with them. They have received enough complaints. Typically, the complaints are unanswered — or there is a pattern of complaints that would give you a lot of suspicion that they may not be the best company to work with.”

Dollison said 37% of scams come from online companies. Search for the company name with “scam” or “complaint” in the search terms, and check BBB.org which maintains national reviews and ratings.

On the OG10KTech website, customers are able to log in, according to one man waiting for over $400, Nathan Petty, who told NBC4 it’s typical for the OG10KTech site to go up and get taken down.

Customers face this message, which has embedded audio of a warning siren that ends with the sound of crickets:

Screen grab from OG10KTech’s website showing the message, and the audio of a siren then crickets.

If you feel you’ve been affected by OG10KTech, Black Swan Gaming, WTSR Marketing, or William D. Tayor Sr. Inc, visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection website: OhioProtects.org or file a complaint.