BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The soggy ground is likely to blame for a large tree coming down on a house in Brookfield.

The tree toppled over early Friday morning at a house on Joy Road.

The homeowner was inside when the 60 to 70 foot tree came down.

The tree was laying on power lines, but the house did not lose service.

The base of the tree is about 6-foot wide.