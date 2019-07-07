Divers find 3-year-old missing boy’s body in pond

Authorities say adults and children had gone swimming in the pond earlier Friday

BATAVIA, Ohio (AP) – Authorities say the body of a 3-year-old Ohio boy who was reported missing has been found in a pond.

The Clermont County Sheriff’s Office reports that 3-year-old Asher Puntillo’s arm flotation devices were found near the edge of a pond in Williamsburg Township Friday night and dive teams found his body Saturday morning. Authorities say the death appears to have been an accidental drowning.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Friday from the home. Relatives told investigators that the boy disappeared while attending a cookout at the home. The pond where the child was found is behind the home.

Authorities say adults and children had gone swimming in the pond earlier Friday.

Williamsburg is roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Cincinnati.

07/07/19 10:57:17 (GMT -4:00)