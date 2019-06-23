Dirt bike driver loses control, strikes head on road in Ohio, troopers say

News

Brandon Purvis, 27, of Minerva, had serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in Canton, according to the report.

WEST TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers responded to a crash Saturday night after a man lost control of his dirt bike, fell off and hit his head on the roadway.

They say this happened around 9:30 on Lippincott Road north of US 30 and the driver was was going south.

Authorities say Purvis was not wearing a helmet.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Minerva Fire Department and EMS assisted.

The crash is under investigation.

