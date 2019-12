LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Six years after an accident left him paralyzed, Father Stephen Popovich continues to be guided by his faith and a determination to keep living.

On Nov. 13, 2013, Fr. Popovich, then the pastor at St. Paul The Apostle Church in New Middletown, was driving early in the morning along Struthers Road in Poland Township, headed to the Ohio State Penitentiary to celebrate mass. He hit ice, causing his car to run into a truck and then a tree.