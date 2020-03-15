Breaking News
DeWine mulls closing bars, restaurants amid spread of coronavirus

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks about his plans for the coming year during an interview at the Governor’s Residence in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Speaking during a year-end interview at the Governor’s Residence, the first-term Republican told The Associated Press that it’s all part of his commitment to help every Ohioan reach their “God-given potential.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During an appearance on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he is considering closing bars and restaurants as the state fights the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

When asked by host Chuck Todd if he is considering closing bars and restaurants, DeWine said he is looking into the possibility.

“We started off last week closing the schools,” DeWine said. “We’ve reduced the number of people gathered together to 100. We’ve restricted access to our nursing homes, to our prisons, so we’re taking tough steps.”

The Ohio Department of Health announced 36 confirmed cases of the virus in Ohio Sunday, up 10 from Saturday’s numbers. There are also 350 people under investigation, up from 264 Saturday.

DeWine is scheduled to hold a press conference Sunday at 3 p.m., which you can watch here on NBC 4.

