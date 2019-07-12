Device leads to shutdown of Philly airport’s baggage room

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The Transportation Security Administration says officers closed the checked baggage room at Philadelphia International Airport after finding a device that resembled a pipe bomb.

The room was evacuated and closed for about 40 minutes on Wednesday after officers spotted the device in a checked bag.

The TSA says officers tracked down the passenger, who told them it was a prototype laser for a robot.

Authorities waited until the bomb squad determined the device did not pose any threat.

The passenger was allowed to catch his flight along with his belongings.

This story has been updated to correct the date of the bomb scare to Wednesday, instead of Thursday.

