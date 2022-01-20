CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Thursday they are seeing a substantial increase in counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.

They say the pills are almost exclusively coming from Mexico and look identical to legitimate prescription medications.

The pills are being sold on popular social media sites.

Investigators say the pills are especially dangerous because buyers think they are buying legitimate medications but they oftentimes contain lethal amounts of illicit drugs.

The DEA has launched a “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to warn potential buyers of the fake pills.

They are planning an update with media outlets Jan. 25 when they will provide updated information about the problem and seizures they have made in 2021 to combat the trafficking of these types of drugs.