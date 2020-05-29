Crowds gather across Columbus to protest police brutality

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crowds have gathered across Columbus to protest police brutality after the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody on Monday.

Floyd was restrained by officer Derek Chauvin, who dug his knee into Floyd’s neck.

Peaceful protests turned violent when some involved began throwing objects at police officers. Police responded by using tear gas to push the crowd back. The crowd let up but an hour later escalated by smashing windows at the Statehouse and a few protesters went inside the building.

NOW: Demonstratirs have moved to the Statehouse grounds and have broken windows. Some have gone inside. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/VBtVbprA9G — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

The crowd is chanting things like “I can’t breathe” and “Say his name”. Half of the group is now on the move heading down Broad St. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/S173HcF51q — Adrienne Robbins (@ARobbinsTV) May 29, 2020

Four officers involved in the arrest have since been fired, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Wednesday Chauvin should be charged in the death of Floyd.

“I’ve wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?” said Frey.

The protestors in Columbus have been chanting, “Black Lives Matter” and “Say His Name” in reference to Floyd and “I Can’t Breathe” in reference to the 2014 death of Eric Garner. Garner was placed in a choke hold during an arrest and officer Daniel Pantaleo kept him in the choke hold while Garner told the officers “I can’t breathe” several times.

A grand jury decided to not indict Pantaleo.

HAPPENING NOW: A group gathered at E. Livingston Ave. & Lockbourne Rd chanting “Black Lives Matter.” They had been in intersection for a few minutes but have gone back to sidewalks/nearby parking lot. Also have chanted “George Floyd.” @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/HbYXJhfdzE — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 28, 2020

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin both responded to the protests on Twitter urging those involved to protest peacefully.

I respect peaceful protests and ask residents to remain peaceful in their actions tonight and every night. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) May 29, 2020

This is hard for all of us, and we want to make sure that everyone remains safe. pic.twitter.com/Yw6LEQA2WF — Shannon Hardin (@SG_Hardin) May 29, 2020

NBC4 reporters are on the scene and report objects being thrown at police officers around 9:45 p.m.

More things are started to be thrown at officers. Mostly water bottles but have also seen a shoe and something like a flare. Police have said over loudspeaker crowd control devices may be used. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/DYVr5z7v4g — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

15 minutes later, officers moved their line up while using spray to push the crowd back. The crowd began dispersing around 10:20 p.m but picked back up in the next hour. Here’s what the scene looked like at 11:15 p.m. in Columbus:

UPDATE: Police line has moved up. Things have escalated. Police have used spray to push crowd back. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/VpAsv0kJig — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) May 29, 2020

The protest did not reach the level of escalation experienced in Minneapolis on Wednesday and Thursday, which included rioting, looting and fires set across the city.

Denver protests also turned violent Thursday as authorities say shots were fired, protesters blocked traffic and smashed vehicle windows during a demonstration.