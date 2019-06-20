Youngstown crime activity: Woman reports assault with vanilla wafers

Wednesday, June 12

2:15 a.m. – 800 block of Steel St., Officers were called to the area on reports of shots fired. According to a police report, neighbors alerted officers to a house where they were able to look through the window and saw a man, later identified as 58-year-old James Thorpe, lying on the couch with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Crews took him to the hospital.

Friday, June 14

3:30 a.m. – 1900 Salt Springs Rd., a woman told police that she woke up to her dog barking. The woman’s boyfriend saw a tall man with an orange mask on standing by the heater in the basement. The man told the burglar to get out multiple times, but the burglar stood there going through a duffle bag. The burglar then ran away. The woman told police she did not know the man and that he may have come through an unlocked back door.

Saturday, June 15

12:22 a.m. – Hilton Avenue at Erie Street, Miesha Moses, 21, and Matthew Cochrane, 30, are facing drug charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers searched the car and found marijuana, crack cocaine and digital scale inside a compartment underneath the center console of the SUV. Officers also reported finding 12 suboxone strips and $1,288 in Moses’ purse.

Monday June, 17

1:50 p.m. – 1300 block of Belmont Ave., robbery of the Dollar General.

11:30 p.m. – 900 block of Brae Ave., burglary. A woman told police that she was awakened by a loud noise and discovered that her ex-boyfriend had kicked in her door. He came inside and took her “Obama phone” the report stated. The man also hit the woman over the head a box of vanilla wafers, according to the report. Police noted damage to the front door frame.

4:07 p.m. – 2800 block of Market St., reported robbery of the Pizza-n-Gyro Place.

Tuesday, June 18

8:13 a.m. – 1500 block of Oak Lane, a woman reported that her sister’s boyfriend hit her with a pole-like weapon in April. She said she was intervening in a fight between the suspect and her sister at the time. The woman said she went to the hospital to get checked out and talked to police there. She was following up on that report because she now needs surgery for a torn ACL on her right knee, the report stated.

11 a.m. – 1300 block of Detroit Ave., burglary. A man came home and found a north door standing open. When he yelled if anyone was inside, he said a man ran out of the back door. The man chased the burglar but didn’t catch him. The man said the contents of his drug cabinet in the kitchen were strewn about.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.