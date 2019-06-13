Youngstown crime activity: Suspect ‘tripped’ up by officers

Wednesday, June 5

4:45 p.m. – Martin Luther King Boulevard and Griffith Street, Christopher Scott, 30, was arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers found heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine and $2,011 during the stop.

Thursday, June 6

1 p.m. – 600 block of W. Judson Ave., reported theft. According to a police report, an 85-year-old man told police that he picked up a woman at a local recovery center and went back to his house on Judson Avenue for “sexual pleasures,” the report stated. The man said the woman tied him up, blindfolded him, pulled his pants down and told him to be quiet. The man said he was later able to get free to find that his SUV was gone and his credit cards were missing from his pants pocket.

2:49 p.m. – 900 block of Belmont Ave., Antwan Teemer, 32, was arrested on charges of drug trafficking and carrying a concealed weapon. According to a police report, officers on patrol near the Ultimate Food Mart say Teemer gave a woman a bag of marijuana behind the store. When approached by police, Teemer took off running with an officer chasing him around the building, the report stated. Another officer put his foot out to trip Teemer, and he was apprehended. Police said they found several bags of marijuana in Teemer’s pocket. They also found a handgun in a weeded area behind the store, the report stated.

Friday, June 7

9:30 a.m. – 1600 block of Salt Springs Rd., a woman told police that she was upstairs with her boyfriend when she heard five or seven gunshots. When the woman went downstairs, she discovered shattered glass in her kitchen and several shell casings on the floor. Police said further investigation revealed that the intended target was someone else who lives at the house. According to the police report, the intended target was a male prostitute who dresses up as a woman. Police said the intended victim may have angered a man with whom he had sexual relations. Police said the suspect was angry after discovering the victim was a man and not a woman.

11:39 a.m. – 100 block of S. Osborn Ave., Dwayne Howell, 22, was arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop. According to police, officers found fentanyl in his pocket and a Royal Crown bag in the car filled with fentanyl, suboxone strips and a digital scale.

Sunday, June 9

9:56 p.m. – 700 block of Norwood Ave., shots fired. A man told police that about five people were in front of his house, calling his mother names. He said the five approached him, and one pulled out a gun and fired. The man said he didn’t know who the people were.

Monday, June 10

6:18 a.m. – 100 block of Essex St., the owner of the Mill Creek Children’s Center reported that someone had broken into a building. Police said the fence at the main gate was cut as well as fencing at the back of the facility. A shed on the property was broken into, and two lawn mowers were taken. Bolt cutters were taken from the scene as evidence, according to the report.

7:34 p.m. – Jacobs Road and Edgar Avenue, robbery. Officers were called to the area on reports of a robbery in progress. A man told police that he was robbed at gunpoint while walking on Jacobs Road. Police say the man started to be uncooperative and couldn’t give a good description of the robber. Police discovered that the man had a warrant for his arrest for an OVI charge, and they took him into custody, the report stated.

Tuesday, June 11

1:43 a.m. – 100 block of E. Boston Ave., burglary. A man told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Monday and 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his apartment and took a TV.

10 a.m. – 500 block of W. Myrtle Ave., breaking and entering. A woman told police that between June 6 and June 11, someone broke into a house she is fixing up and destroyed cabinets that she was going to have installed. The cabinets were solid wood with stained glass doors.

6:26 p.m. – 100 block of New York Ave., Earl Lewis, 35, was arrested on charges of drug possession following a raid. According to a police report, officers seized several items in the house, including $93, marijuana, crack cocaine and a digital scale.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.