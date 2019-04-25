Youngstown crime activity: Suspect escapes from hospital, police say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wednesday, April 17

10:29 p.m. – 2000 block of Thalia Ave., David White, 33, was arrested on a warrant. Police say they were called to the home on reports that White escaped from the custody of St. Elizabeth Health Center and was harassing a family member. Staff at the Mahoning County Jail would not process him for medical reasons, so he was taken back to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he was placed on a detox medical hold, the report stated.

Thursday, April 18

4:50 a.m. – 1300 block of E. High Ave., a man told police that a woman he met on Facebook robbed him at knifepoint of his wallet, credit card and $5,000. The man said the woman asked to borrow $40, and he gave it to her. When the man went to the living room, he said the woman took the wallet out of his pants, grabbed a knife and told him, “If you come near me, I’ll stab you.” He said the woman ran out of the house and into a white Cadillac. The man said he followed the car until he lost it on I-680.

7:06 p.m. – 600 block of Kendis Circle, Jonathan Stevenson and Victor Clinkscale, both 27, were arrested during a search of an apartment. Police say they found a Tramadol pill and bag of suspected cocaine on Stevenson. They also found Tramadol pills in the bathroom, the report stated. Stevenson is facing drug possession charges and Clinkscale is facing a parole violation.

Friday, April 19

8:50 p.m. – 2600 block of Tyrell Ave., a man was stabbed during an argument with a woman, according to a police report. A woman told police that her best friend and ex-boyfriend got into an argument inside the apartment that continued outside where a fight broke out and the man was stabbed. Both the victim and the suspect left the area. The woman who reported the crime told police a butcher knife was missing from her drawer. Police later found it outside. The victim ended up at St. Elizabeth Health Center for treatment. No arrests have been made yet.

Saturday, May 20

2:58 a.m. – N. Phelps St., Michael Fonseca, 24, of Port Angeles, Washington, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. According to a police report, officers saw a group of about five men yelling and using profane language. One of the men, later identified as Fonseca, took a swing at another man in the group, the report stated. Officers walked over to break up the fight and they say Fonseca became combative, yelling at police and using profane language. They eventually had to put him in a hold and place him in a cruiser. While police were looking for Fonseca’s ID, they found marijuana in his wallet, according to the report. Fonseca told officers marijuana is legal in Washington, but officers told him he was not in Washington. Later, the man Fonseca was fighting with came over and told officers they are all MMA fighters and they fight like that all the time.

6:20 p.m. – W. LaClede Ave., Delord Green, 26, was arrested on felony warrants following a chase and several Taser strikes. According to a police report, officers spotted Green walking along Rosedale Avenue and began chasing him. In attempting to apprehend Green, an officer deployed a Taser several times, the report stated. Green was arrested behind a house in the 300 block of W. LaClede Ave.

Monday, April 22

8:15 p.m. – 3100 block of Glenwood Ave., Melissa Robinson, 32, was arrested on charges of obstruction after police say she tried to block them with her car. According to a police report, officers were called to the house on reports of a domestic disturbance. When they arrived, officers said Robinson was yelling at her husband and refused to let police take him from the house. Officers say Robinson got in her car and tried to block the cruiser and then followed behind it before she was arrested.

10:28 p.m. – 200 block of E. Midlothian Blvd., Victoria Rios, 25, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass. According to a police report, officers were called to the area to remove Rios from a home. The people who live there told police they asked Rios to leave but she refused. Officers forced her out of the house and put her in a cruiser where she kicked and broke the partition, the report stated.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.