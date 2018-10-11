Youngstown crime activity: Several drugs found inside house

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Thursday, Oct. 4

2:36 p.m. - 100 block of St. Louis Ave., Patricia Beckett, 34, charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers saw Beckett, who was a passenger in the car, toss a baggie of crack cocaine on the ground. They also found a crack pipe and Chore Boy inside the vehicle, according to a report.

6:31 p.m. - W. Ravenwood Avenue, Cassandra Santiago, 24, arrested and charged with driving under suspension, disorderly conduct, aggravated trespass and criminal damaging. According to a police report, officers responded to the area on reports of a disturbance. When officers arrived, they found Santiago parked in the middle of the street, impeding traffic. A witness told police they had just seen Santiago break out a window of a house. While officers questioned witnesses, they said Santiago screamed derogatory, sexual and racial slurs at officers. Police said Santiago continued the behavior even though she was told to stop several times. Police said she slammed a pen down on a cruiser after she was arrested, causing damage.

Friday, Oct. 5

6:26 p.m. - 300 block of Lincoln Park Dr., aggravated robbery. A 24-year-old woman told police a man tried to take her purse and then shot her in the arm. The woman said she and her boyfriend were getting ready to exercise in Lincoln Park when the suspect attacked her from behind. The woman said her boyfriend tried to fight the suspect off when the suspect pulled a gun and fired it, hitting her in the arm.

Sunday, Oct. 7

2:36 a.m. - W. Federal Street at Market Street, Dustin Garcia, 26, of Warren, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business. According to a police report, Garcia was walking with an open bottle of beer in downtown Youngstown. When officers went up to him, he became belligerent and combative with police, according to a report. Officers said Garcia accused them of making an "arrest quota" and said he was being charged with "bull****."

9:01 a.m. - 2000 block of Canfield Rd., breaking and entering. According to a police report, officers found the front window of Pizza Joe's broken. Officers said they found blood inside and outside of the restaurant. They also found a tire jack that was used to break the window, police said. A safe was reported missing from the restaurant.

9 p.m. - 1100 block of Andrews Ave., Trekeia Brown, 20, charged with OVI following an accident. Police said Brown was street racing with another car when she lost control and flipped over. The other driver rolled over, too. The race was caught on surveillance video. Both drivers were injured.

Monday, Oct. 8

5:41 p.m. - Lemoyne Avenue, Stephen McDermott and Andrew McDermott, facing drug charges following a traffic stop. According to a police report, officers saw Andrew McDermott fail to signal a turn off of Shady Run Road onto Midlothian Boulevard Monday evening. Officers tried to pull McDermott over, but said he continued to drive with police following him until he turned onto Lemoyne and stopped the car. When officers searched the car, they found a bag that McDermott said was his, containing a digital scale, several Ziploc bags, Vaseline, several sexual devices and a glass pipe. Officer also found a syringe inside a Ray Bans sunglasses case inside the car. Police found a wallet on the passenger seat where 23-year-old Stephen McDermott was sitting. They said it had suspected heroin inside.

Tuesday, Oct. 9

1:30 p.m. - N. Evanston Avenue, Lateka Madison, 27, Lashonda Hall, 39, charged with assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. According to a police report, officers responded to the area on reports of a disturbance between two neighbors. When officers arrived, a woman told them she was being harassed by her next-door neighbor, later identified as Madison. Police said Madison came out of her house and began threatening the woman even though police told her to go back inside. When officers threatened to arrest Madison, she ran back inside her apartment, the report stated. Officers said several other people were inside the apartment and were trying to prevent police from arresting Madison, including Hall. Police said both women were hitting and kicking officers. At one point, someone in the room sprayed the officers with pepper spray.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

5 p.m. - Chicago Avenue, Robert Wilkins, 46, charged with drug possession and trafficking following a drug raid. According to a police report, officers found several bags of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl inside the house. The drugs were found in various locations in the house, including a bag of heroin in the freezer, police said. A digital scale, marijuana, pills, two guns and over $300 in cash were also found, the report stated.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.